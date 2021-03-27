Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Sells $193,662.50 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.93, for a total transaction of $193,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $141.85 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $163.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.24 and a 200 day moving average of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

