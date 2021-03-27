News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Rating Increased to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of News from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46. News has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that News will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in News in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

