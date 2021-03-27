Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 455,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,113 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Newell Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NWL stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of -102.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $26.89.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.