Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,028,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 535,455 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.12% of Nevro worth $697,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the first quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Nevro by 4,324.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

NVRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

Nevro stock opened at $137.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $82.96 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.33.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $127,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $375,323 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

