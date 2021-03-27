NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NBSE. HC Wainwright increased their price target on NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NeuBase Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NBSE opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $168.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBSE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $391,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $415,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,027,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 121,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 24,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.