Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 2,521 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG opened at $34.03 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -103.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $3,512,155.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,526,681.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lucas P. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 750,214 shares of company stock worth $44,475,619. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Plug Power from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.27.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

