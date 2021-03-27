Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $164,000 Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.40. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $68.55 and a one year high of $110.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of -52.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INCY. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

In related news, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

