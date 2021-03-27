Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $175,000 in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,246,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $928,557,000 after buying an additional 861,490 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 747.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 296,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after buying an additional 261,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NeoGenomics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,362,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,347,000 after buying an additional 213,574 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 540,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,089,000 after buying an additional 132,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in NeoGenomics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,727,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $254,528,000 after buying an additional 116,924 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $46.38 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1,545.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

