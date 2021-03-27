Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 324,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 74,495 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 343,657 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 788,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 61,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,527,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,135,000 after buying an additional 936,124 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FTI opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTI. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.80 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

