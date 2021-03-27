Needham & Company LLC Trims Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Target Price to $86.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IONS. TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group restated a sell rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.91.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.99. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $41.42 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $2,142,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $338,074.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,229 shares of company stock worth $4,318,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,520,000 after buying an additional 2,382,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,918,000 after buying an additional 1,145,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $42,994,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $14,893,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after buying an additional 231,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.