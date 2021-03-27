Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $11.50. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.47% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on NAVI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

NAVI stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. Navient has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $14.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Navient will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooperman Leon G increased its stake in Navient by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,180,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,871,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 13.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 433,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 49,720 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Navient by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Navient by 7.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Navient by 38.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 402,246 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

