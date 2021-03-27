NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Announces $0.04 Interim Dividend

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 28th.
In related news, insider Sebastian Evans bought 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$52,020.00 ($37,157.14). Also, insider David Rickards 85,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 613,998 shares of company stock valued at $592,509.
About NAOS Emerging Opportunities
