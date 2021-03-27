NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Announces $0.04 Interim Dividend

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 28th.

In related news, insider Sebastian Evans bought 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$52,020.00 ($37,157.14). Also, insider David Rickards 85,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 613,998 shares of company stock valued at $592,509.

About NAOS Emerging Opportunities

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

