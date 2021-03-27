Multiplier (BMXX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $283,665.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, Multiplier has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Multiplier token can currently be bought for $26.21 or 0.00047826 BTC on popular exchanges. Multiplier has a total market cap of $26.54 million and approximately $283,665.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00059335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.00243193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $468.52 or 0.00854759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00050865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00076217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026063 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 tokens. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

