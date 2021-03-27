MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €203.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €203.00 ($238.82) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €202.00 ($237.65) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Independent Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €182.63 ($214.85).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTX opened at €197.70 ($232.59) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €199.95 and its 200-day moving average price is €187.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €106.40 ($125.18) and a 12 month high of €221.00 ($260.00).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.