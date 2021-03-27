MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Up 366.7% in March

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, New Street Research downgraded MTN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of MTN Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,697. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25. MTN Group has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $6.15.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

