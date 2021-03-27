M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $133.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.35 and a 200-day moving average of $135.88. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $72.38 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

