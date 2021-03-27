M&T Bank Corp Makes New $224,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $90.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.74. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $91.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.