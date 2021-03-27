M&T Bank Corp Acquires New Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WAL opened at $96.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $103.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day moving average is $60.47.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

