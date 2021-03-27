M&T Bank Corp Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $47.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.