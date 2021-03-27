Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on April 21st

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Movado Group has decreased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years.

Get Movado Group alerts:

MOV stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. Movado Group has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $651.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MOV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.