Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Short Interest Up 2,546.2% in March

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, an increase of 2,546.2% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,423,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MYHI remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. 143,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,510. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. Mountain High Acquisitions has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.

Get Mountain High Acquisitions alerts:

About Mountain High Acquisitions

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp focuses on the acquisition and development of businesses and other assets within the hemp industry. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain High Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain High Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.