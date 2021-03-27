Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Short Interest Up 2,546.2% in March

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, an increase of 2,546.2% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,423,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MYHI remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. 143,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,510. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. Mountain High Acquisitions has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.
About Mountain High Acquisitions
Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain High Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain High Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.