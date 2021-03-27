Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,217 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,384 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $236.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.72 and its 200-day moving average is $220.80. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $149.20 and a 1-year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

