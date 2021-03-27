Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 32,971 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 32,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $1,962,104.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MORF stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MORF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,338,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 221,849 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,954,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the fourth quarter worth $1,726,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

