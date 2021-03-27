Morgan Stanley Trims The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Target Price to $90.00

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.43.

Shares of PGR opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. The Progressive has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.91 and a 200-day moving average of $92.93.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after buying an additional 1,060,295 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,167,790,000 after purchasing an additional 483,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $606,960,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,168,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,043,000 after buying an additional 109,242 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

