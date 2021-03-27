Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Glencore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Glencore from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

GLNCY stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. Glencore has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

