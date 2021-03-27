Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMPGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Compass Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,400.00.

OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $20.61 on Friday. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

