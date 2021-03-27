Morgan Stanley Raises W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $83.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $77.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average of $66.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 13,669 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.