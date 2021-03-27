Morgan Stanley Lowers Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANFGF. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Antofagasta from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Antofagasta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.
OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $26.45.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
