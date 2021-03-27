Morgan Stanley Lowers Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANFGF. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Antofagasta from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Antofagasta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

