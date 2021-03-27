Morgan Stanley Has $1.24 Billion Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 12.16% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $1,238,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,644,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,035,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $149.14 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $174.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.14.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

