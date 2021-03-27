Morgan Stanley Has $1.06 Billion Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 686,987 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.12% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $1,059,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,599,000 after purchasing an additional 40,731 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,606,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 217,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,485,000 after purchasing an additional 49,842 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,713 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,244,000 after purchasing an additional 109,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $330.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.14. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $207.18 and a 52-week high of $332.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

