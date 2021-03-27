Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221,333 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,354,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of MDT opened at $118.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

