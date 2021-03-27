Morgan Stanley Boosts Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $135.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.53.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $125.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $73.66 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.50 and its 200 day moving average is $115.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.