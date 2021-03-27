MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,346 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MGI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $437.43 million, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.95.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.57 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

