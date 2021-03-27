Monero Classic (XMC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $810.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $810.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0709 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.83 or 0.00401449 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

