Monero Classic Price Hits $0.0696 on Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0696 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $1,564.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.59 or 0.00408377 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

