MonaCoin (MONA) Trading 5.5% Higher This Week

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $131.55 million and approximately $14.52 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $2.00 or 0.00003644 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,917.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,700.87 or 0.03097148 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.81 or 0.00332887 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $505.63 or 0.00920723 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.95 or 0.00396863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.99 or 0.00365987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.57 or 0.00239577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00021320 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

