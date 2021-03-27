Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

MOMO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Momo from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut shares of Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Momo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of Momo stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. Momo has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $24.69.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Momo will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Momo by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 30,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Momo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 678,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Momo during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Momo by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

