Moab Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU)

Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Better World Acquisition comprises approximately 2.2% of Moab Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $829,000.

Get Better World Acquisition alerts:

Better World Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 28,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,946. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Better World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.