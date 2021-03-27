MKM Partners Begins Coverage on Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.06.

OAS opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $65.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

