Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.73

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.73 ($0.55) and traded as high as GBX 60.16 ($0.79). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 59.20 ($0.77), with a volume of 993,342 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mitie Group from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 43 ($0.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 43 ($0.56).

Get Mitie Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 41.73. The company has a market capitalization of £840.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.