Mission Produce, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AVO) Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 30th

Mission Produce’s (NASDAQ:AVO) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, March 30th. Mission Produce had issued 8,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $96,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

AVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Mission Produce stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. Mission Produce has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $22.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Mission Produce will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

