Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Price Tops $10.05 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can currently be purchased for $10.05 or 0.00017892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $25.77 million and $721,171.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00058146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00241280 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.92 or 0.00850579 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00049812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00073875 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00030922 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,563,535 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

