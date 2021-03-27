Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.3% This Week (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be purchased for about $321.91 or 0.00573616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $25.27 million and $124,777.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00058016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.88 or 0.00240347 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.05 or 0.00851848 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00049979 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00073935 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00030626 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 78,506 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

