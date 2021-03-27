Mirova US LLC Has $199 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mirova US LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 557,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,306 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 8.7% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $198,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $7.78 on Friday, hitting $366.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,741,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $227.10 and a twelve month high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $355.02 and a 200-day moving average of $338.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.26.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.