Mirova US LLC Acquires 365,825 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,825 shares during the period. Signature Bank comprises approximately 4.6% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mirova US LLC owned about 1.44% of Signature Bank worth $104,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.02. The company had a trading volume of 552,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,838. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $249.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $419.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

SBNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.88.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

