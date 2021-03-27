Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MALRF opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90. Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

