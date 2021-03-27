Mike Power Sells 511 Shares of RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Stock

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) insider Mike Power sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,378 ($31.07), for a total value of £12,151.58 ($15,876.12).

RCP opened at GBX 2,375 ($31.03) on Friday. RIT Capital Partners has a 52 week low of GBX 1,574 ($20.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,430 ($31.75). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,210.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,011.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The company has a market cap of £3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a GBX 17.63 ($0.23) dividend. This is an increase from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $17.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. RIT Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.16%.

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

