Michael Cole Purchases 147,029 Shares of Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) Stock

Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) insider Michael Cole acquired 147,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$70,573.92 ($50,409.94).
The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th.
