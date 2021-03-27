Michael Cole Purchases 147,029 Shares of Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) Stock

Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) insider Michael Cole acquired 147,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$70,573.92 ($50,409.94).

Get Ironbark Capital alerts:

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th.

About Ironbark Capital

Ironbark Capital Limited is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and advised by Kaplan Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in various companies listed on the Australian stock exchanges.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironbark Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironbark Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.