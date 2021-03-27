MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 711.4% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MFM stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.70. 32,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,915. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 110,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 64,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 92,943 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

