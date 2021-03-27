Mettalex Price Reaches $10.32 (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Mettalex token can now be purchased for about $10.32 or 0.00018306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mettalex has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mettalex has a market cap of $11.59 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00058251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.40 or 0.00243665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.41 or 0.00844871 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00049446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00073555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00031539 BTC.

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 tokens. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com

